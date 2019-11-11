Drunken driving claims two lives in Biodiversity flyover’s first mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE newly-inaugurated Biodiversity flyover saw its first ghastly road mishap early on Sunday, that claimed the lives of two youths and severely injured two others.

In what was yet another case of drunken driving, a 28-year-old techie was driving with nearly eight times the permissible limit of alcohol when he lost control of his car at the flyover’s curve and rammed four youth. The impact was such that all four hit were flung into the air and two of them fell off the 17-metre-high flyover, dying instantly, while the other two landed on the flyover itself.

According to police, P Abhilash, 28, employed at an MNC in Gachibowli, had partied and gotten drunk at Langar houz on Satuday, along with three others. In the early hours of Sunday, they started towards Kukatpally in Abhilash’s car (TS 08FY 1069), and he was behind the wheel. After the incident, Abhilash recorded 223 mg/dL in the breath analyzer test against the permissible limit of 30 mg/dL.

Meanwhile, the victims N Sai Vamshi Raju, 22, and V Praveen Kumar, 22, along with their friends Sai Krishna and Ch Pavan Kumar, had stopped their two scooters and stood at the flyover. When Abhilash reached close to the curve on the flyover, he lost control over the vehicle and not noticing the two scooters and four boys, rammed them all.

The accident spot on the Biodiversity Flyover with the smashed vehicles

As the vehicle was moving at a high speed, Sai Vamshi Raju and Praveen Kumar were thrown off the flyover, landing in front of a car showroom, and were killed instantly. Sai Krishna and Pavan Kumar, who were also flung in the air, landed at a distance on the flyover itself and received some injuries. The car also came to a halt after crashing into the railing.

Abhilash escaped unhurt in the accident as he was wearing a seat belt. However, he was nabbed by the police while his other friends fled from the spot.The families of the two victims are in shock. Sai Vamshi Raju’s father Prabhakar Raju said that he had spoken to his son on Saturday evening, before he left for night duty.“But he did not say anything about going out with friends,” he recalled with tears in his eyes. As Praveen is a professional photographer, police suspect they were at the spot, for clicking some pictures. However, they could not find any cameras at the spot or under the flyover. A case has been registered against Abhilash and probe is underway.