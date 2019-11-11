Home Cities Hyderabad

Dusty roads too to blame for rise in air pollution

Hyderabad which has a population of more than 8 million, generates its major pollution from various different sources.

Air pollution

For representational purposes ( Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is not only transport and emission of harmful industrial gases that are polluting the city’s air quality, but the dust emissions from road dust resuspension and construction activities are also one of the major contributors to air pollution, which are likely to deteriorate Hyderabad’s air quality in the coming years.

By 2030, Hyderabad city will likely see around 20 per cent rise in emission load (in tonnes) for fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5), according to a study by an emission inventory by air pollution research group Urban Emissions.

According to the study, in 2018, the total PM2.5 emission load was 34,750 tonnes. It estimates that the total emissions of PM2.5 will rise to around 42,000 tonnes by 2030 if necessary steps to tackle air pollution are not taken.

Apart from the transport (7,250 tonnes) and industrial sectors (10,000 tonnes), the primary contributors to PM2.5 emissions in the city were from dust emission (9,150) until 2018, said the study.Emissions from other sources including residential emissions from cooking, heating and lighting activities, diesel generator set emissions, and open waste burning emissions, also account for an increase in PM2.5 levels.

Source-wise emissions for PM2.5 included 29 per cent from the industrial sector from small, medium and heavy industries (including power generation), 21 per cent from transport emissions from road, rail, aviation and shipping.

Atleast 19 per cent dust emissions from road resuspension and construction activities, 10 per cent each from open waste burning and diesel generator set emissions, four per cent from brick kiln emissions (not included in the industrial emissions), and only four per cent are from residential emissions. Based on the vehicle growth rate on the sales projection numbers, the study has estimated an increase in transport emissions by about seven per cent by 2030.

It also shows an increase in the emissions from industries and brick kilns, however, it predicts a reduction in emission from residential areas, which include cooking, heating and lighting activities. According to experts, the rise in emissions is due to a constant increase in demand for infrastructure, and limited action on control of pollution.

