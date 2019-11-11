Govt ties up with firm to curate waste management norms

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s ambitious pharma project, Pharma City, is all set to get it’s personalised waste management and environmental regulations for tackling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) from pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. In a public-private partnership, the State government has tied up with Spans Envirotech, a consultancy firm to work around feasible policy, specific to the Pharma city in terms of sustainable engineering development of antibiotic manufacturing plants.

The initiative plans to mentor and train local pharma manufacturing firms to keep up with international pollution and waste management standards, apart from contributing to policy formation. Speaking to Express, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT & Industries, said, “One of the key roles for the firm will be to come up with specialised rules and regulations just for Pharma City, other than the existing regulation by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).”

Explaining the procedure, Dr Brendan Shaw, principal of Shawview Consulting said, “The Reducing AMR Through Sustainable Antibiotic Manufacturing (RATSAM) initiative will explore what types of incentives can be used to assist local antibiotic manufacturers to achieve new standards for antibiotic, water and solid waste management, as well as look at existing best practices and sharing experiences.” He added, “This will be done by adopting the global AMR Industry Alliance’s Common Manufacturing Framework and Discharge Limits.”

The initiative plans to pilot the AMR Industry Alliance’s common manufacturing framework for antibiotic manufacturing in up to 10 manufacturing sites in two States, Telangana and Karnataka. “Apart from policy framework, we are also planning on mentoring local and small establishments on how to be ready for changes in terms of regulations and guidelines by the CPCB. We will be undertaking close to five companies for the pilot programme, however, if more companies are eventually interested in joining the initiative, they will be more than welcome with simultaneous projects,” said Nitin Verma, Director of SPANS Environtech.

The initiative is currently developing action plans and scoping studies with a view to start both Hyderabad and Bangalore pilots in 2020.

However, the question that arises is, does Telangana require such an initiative because industries have been flouting norms? “This is not a mandatory step. Most manufacturing units have been following norms. However, we would like to take Pharma City a step ahead in terms of antibiotic emission and waste disposal,” said Jayesh Ranjan.