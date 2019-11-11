Now, pay Rs 1,000 to carry a camera into Sanjeevaiah Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Sanjeevaiah Park began collecting `1,000 as fee to allow cameras on its premises in September, the number of visitors has come down significantly. The revision of the entrance fee came into being after the park was recently turned into a children’s park.

Buddha Purnima Project Authority (BBPA), which is under the administrative control of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has for the first time, decided a fee for the visitors carrying a still camera, said an official from HMDA deployed at Sanjeeviah Park.

“Ever since Sanjeevaiah Park was converted into a park exclusively for children and their attendants, visits to the park have come down drastically. Daily collection at the ticket counter has come down from anywhere between `10,000 and `12,000 to merely `1,000 to `2,000 per day, said the ticket collector at the park said.

He further added, “Earlier we use to see around 800 to 1,000 people in a day and the number used to go up to 1,200 on weekends. But now, we see fewer than 200 visits to the park, even on weekends.”

“People can still carry a camera phone but not a camera without paying a fee of `1,000,” said an official from the HMDA.

No other park in Hyderabad is currently charging a fee as high as Sanjeevaiah Park for carrying a camera inside. At the Hyderabad Zoo, the camera fee is `100, at Salar Jung Museum it is `50, a few other places like Heritage Sites managed by Archeological Survey of India also charge a minimum camera fee which significantly less than camera fee being charged at Sanjeevaiah Park.