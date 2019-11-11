Power use reduces by half during winters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE demand for power in the winter season reduces to almost half of that in the summer, reveals data released by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

According to the said data, the electricity supply during peak winter months -- December and January -- is reduced by 41 per cent when compared to its supply during the summer -- May and June.

During hot summers, the TSSPDCL supplies nearly 65 million units on an average per day. At the peak of winters, this is reduced to 38 million units -- less by nearly 41 per cent of the former. TSSPDCL data suggests that since the beginning of November, the power supply in the city has declined. In the past 10 days, the company recorded energy consumption ranging between 45 and 47 million units a day.

“With the winter fast-approaching, we believe that the consumption will further reduce to nearly 38 million units a day,” said an official from TSSPDCL. “Last, the power consumption in Hyderabad was record-high,” he added.