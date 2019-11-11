Twitter row over Karachi Bakery’s name, yet again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AT a time when the UNESCO recently included Hyderabad in its network of ‘Creative Cities’, under ‘gastronomy’, a few social media users have yet again come forward finding fault with Karachi Bakery’s name, terming it ‘anti-national’. By Sunday evening, the name of Karachi Bakery franchise in the city had become one of the most trending topics on Twitter for all the tasteless reasons.

The issue arose when one person posted a tweet, along with the picture of the Karachi Bakery outlet at RGI Airport, saying: “I am unable to understand the need of Karachi Bakeries and Turkish Deserts at the Hyderabad Airport. Oops I forgot, Hyderabad is ‘Peaceful’.” The tweet went viral soon with 643 likes, 243 retweets and 304 comments.

While the said user’s opinion found a few supporters, who thought that the name ‘Karachi’ should not be used in an Indian city, most others schooled the user on the bakery’s origins. “Karachi Bakery, famous for its fruit biscuits, was founded in 1953 by a man from Sindh -- Khanchand Ramnani. During the partition of India, Ramani moved to Hyderabad. Now run by his grandchildren, the Karachi Bakery is based in Hyderabad,” said one SE Prabakar.