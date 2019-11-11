Home Cities Hyderabad

Twitter row over Karachi Bakery’s name, yet again

While the said user’s opinion found a few supporters, who thought that the name ‘Karachi’ should not be used in an Indian city, most others schooled the user on the bakery’s origins.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karachi Bakery I Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AT a time when the UNESCO recently included Hyderabad in its network of ‘Creative Cities’, under ‘gastronomy’, a few social media users have yet again come forward finding fault with Karachi Bakery’s name, terming it ‘anti-national’. By Sunday evening, the name of Karachi Bakery franchise in the city had become one of the most trending topics on Twitter for all the tasteless reasons.
The issue arose when one person posted a tweet, along with the picture of the Karachi Bakery outlet at RGI Airport, saying: “I am unable to understand the need of Karachi Bakeries and Turkish Deserts at the Hyderabad Airport. Oops I forgot, Hyderabad is ‘Peaceful’.” The tweet went viral soon with 643 likes, 243 retweets and 304 comments.

While the said user’s opinion found a few supporters, who thought that the name ‘Karachi’ should not be used in an Indian city, most others schooled the user on the bakery’s origins. “Karachi Bakery, famous for its fruit biscuits, was founded in 1953 by a man from Sindh -- Khanchand Ramnani. During the partition of India, Ramani moved to Hyderabad. Now run by his grandchildren, the Karachi Bakery is based in Hyderabad,” said one SE Prabakar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karachi Bakery
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp