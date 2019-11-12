Classical dancer Neeraja Godavarthi to perform in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Carnatic classical singer, lyricist and composer Neeraja Godavarthi would be performing a concert in which she will be singing classical music in nine Indian regional languages. Sharada Cultural trust secretary Sharada Krishnan will be taking part as the chief guest.

The guests of honour include – Founder of Vijaya Nagar fine arts Jagannadha Rao, SICA secretary R Chakrapani, All India Radio light music artist Vedavathi Prabhakar, with special guest being Surmandal founder Mohan Hemmadi.ON: Nov 13, 12 pm; AT: Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills