Corporation to crack whip on engineers if Hyderabad roads not repaired by November 15 

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) assistant engineers (AE) and divisional engineers (DE) concerned will now be held accountable for any pothole spotted on the city roads post November 14, according to senior officials of the civic body. Disciplinary action will be initiated against AEs and DEs for failing to address the issue of potholes in their respective areas.
It is learnt that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and senior officials of the engineering wing, will initiate surprise inspections of roads from Friday.The corporation had fixed a deadline for the engineering wing to complete the road restoration works and pothole filling in the city.
If lapses are found in the works during the inspections, GHMC will seek explanation from the concerned AEs and DEs. If their explanations are found unsatisfactory, action would be initiated as per the rules. This may even include suspensions, senior GHMC officials told Express.As many as 7,557 potholes were identified across the six zones of GHMC. At least 2,868 potholes are yet to be filled.
Tender deadline extended
The closing of tenders for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), devised by the State government to privatise the maintenance of 709-km roads for a period of five years, has been extended to November 15 from November 8 owing to technical reasons.
New zonal commissioners
N Samrat Ashok, Deputy Commissioner, Circle No.24, Kukatpally has been posted as Zonal Commissioner of Charminar Zone in place of B Srinivas Reddy, who has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad Zone. Upender Reddy, Joint Commissioner, L B Nagar Zone, has been posted as Zonal Commissioner of LB Nagar Zone in place of J Shankaraiah who has been relieved from GHMC.