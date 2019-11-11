Corporation to crack whip on engineers if Hyderabad roads not repaired by November 15 

If lapses are found in the works during the inspections, GHMC will seek explanation from the concerned AEs and DEs. If their explanations are found unsatisfactory, action would be initiated as per the rules. This may even include suspensions, senior GHMC officials told Express.As many as 7,557 potholes were identified across the six zones of GHMC. At least 2,868 potholes are yet to be filled.