By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikh Religion, will be held on Tuesday. A “Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds from 11 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

Prabhandak committee presidents S Gurucharan Singh Bagga and S Baldev Singh Bagga said sky lanterns will be released into the air from specified points on the Necklace Road. A night Keertan Darbar will be held at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj from 9 pm to 2 am.