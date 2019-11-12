Hyderabad to host 'IndiaJoy 2019' from November 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will be hosting ‘IndiaJoy’, a platform for digital, media and entertainment corporations to collaborate and innovate from November 20 to November 23. A meeting on the same was held between IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and a delegation from IndiaJoy on Monday.

With more than 30,000 visitors, including over 1,000 international delegates, the four-day Indiajoy 2019 conclave is aimed at making the State as the favoured destination for animation, visual effects, gaming and comic sector. It is important to note that the State government had launched its IMAGE Policy in April 2016 for the same.

KTR said that the event will provide a fillip to animation, gaming, VFX and the digital entertainment sector in Hyderabad. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries said the festival will be the window to the world to witness and engage with the finest minds in gaming, VFX and animation in India. He added, that “We are pleased to say the event has become bigger, with wider global participation, including investors, publishers, and gamers, who are as excited as we are.”