Hyderabad wall collapse: Function hall owner booked

The incident that took place during a wedding in Amberpet claimed the lives of four people. 

Published: 12th November 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

The site at Pearl garden function hall where a wall collapsed on Sunday

The site at Pearl garden function hall where a wall collapsed on Sunday (Express/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The  preliminary probe into the wall collapse incident that shook the city on Sunday revealed that the Pearl Garden function hall management had flouted norms by constructing a 30-feet-high wall using poor quality material. The incident that took place during a wedding in Amberpet claimed the lives of four people. 

A day after the mishap, the police registered cases under Sections 304 part -II (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against the function hall owner/organisers. 

“We have registered cases after we found fault with the owner of Pearl Garden function hall, Harshad, for his negligence in constructing the said wall. We need to verify the details of owners/organisers before taking action against them,” Inspector Mohan Kumar said. 

The investigation officer (IO) of the case has recorded statements of the guests at the wedding and questioned the staff at the function hall. The postmortem reports indicate that the four persons who had died suffered serious injuries to the head and were suffocated by the rubble.  

Man in critical condition

At least eight persons suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city. Of the eight persons, one Majid is in a critical condition, doctors said. 

