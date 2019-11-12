Hyderabad's teenpreneurs learn how to turn into tycoons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The college premises of Vivekananda Government Degree College, Vidyanagar, was abuzz with enthusiasm as it was playing host to the Teen 2 Tycoon, a two-day entrepreneurship boot camp last weekend. The event saw 50 undergraduate students from six government colleges across the city come together to be educated and mentored on the basics of entrepreneurial journey.

Organised by the US Consulate Alumni Association (HEART Hyderabad) in collaboration with the US Consulate Public Affairs Section, Hyderabad the event took the students through a step by step entrepreneurial toolkit which guided them through concept to execution phases.

Whilst the majority of entrepreneurship programmes target engineering undergraduates, MBA graduates and working professionals, this ground breaking initiative aimed to inspire a culture of entrepreneurs and wealth creation early on in the career development process of graduates from Government colleges. “The boot camp roped in five speakers, six mentors and three judges who encouraged entrepreneurial tendencies amongst these students.

The programme saw city-based eminent speakers like Yeshwant Nag Mocherla (Founder of Thickshake Factory), Dr. Radhika Meenakshi Shankar (Recipient of Champion Entrepreneurship Educator award), Vinod Achanta (Mentor ISB Goldman Sachs 1000 Women Entrepreneurs Program), Anil Kumar (40 under 40 list of inspiring entrepreneurs) and Bala Mukkamala (named as the mostpowerful woman in Asia by Fortune magazine) sharing their experiences and tips of successful entrepreneurship,” said members of Heart Hyderabad.

On the basis of the speaker sessions walking them through concept development, resource plan, legal requirements and marketing plan; the students were later divided into 7 groups, prepared business plans and pitched ideas..

The business idea on menstrual cup was the winning pitch and the runner up idea was earthenware vessel. The winning teams were awarded trophies by Ingrid Specht, Assistant Public Affairs Officer at the U.S Consulate Hyderabad. Ingrid was highly impressed with the business ideas.

