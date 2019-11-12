Police constable in Cyberabad bags PM’s medal for saving life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Shiva Kumar, a constable with Shadnagar police station, who rescued a 32-year-old biker from a gutter has been conferred with Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving for the year 2018.

In October 2017, Gadigela Shekar Goud, a resident of Nagulapally village of Shadnagar mandal, was washed away in a lake following heavy rains. On receiving the information, the cop jumped into the waters and rescued the victim, who was stuck nearly 100 metres away, with the help of a rope by risking his life. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar lauded the efforts of the constable.