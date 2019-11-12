Student held in Hyderabad for thefts of gadgets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BBA student who allegedly committed thefts of electronic gadgets and other products from delivery boys of e-commerce portals, was arrested by the Dundigal police on Monday.

The accused Thungala Sriram would follow the delivery boys on a bike and while the boys would go to a customer to deliver the product, leaving their delivery bag on the bike, Sriram would run away with the bag, police said.

DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja said clues from CCTV cameras played a major role in nabbing Sriram. He was earlier arrested in bike theft cases and was out on bail.