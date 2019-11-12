Suspecting love affair, Hyderabad man murders wife’s friend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered by a fruit vendor at Chaitanyapuri in the city. The accused Ravi, who is still at large, beat the victim K Praneeth Reddy with a stick, after he was found with Ravi’s wife at their house, said police.

Chaintanyapuri Inspector R Saidulu said that teams have been formed to nab Ravi. Inquiries revealed that Praneeth, from Sangareddy, had come to the city to meet his childhood friend Jyothi, the accused’s wife. On Monday, Praneeth visited Jyothi’s house. Ravi, who returned home from work, suspected that the duo were having an affair and killed Praneeth.