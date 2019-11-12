Telangana's tribal and folk musical instruments being preserved for the future

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to preserve folk musical instruments for future generations, State Art Gallery, Madhapur is hosting an exhibition featuring tribal and folk musical instruments of Telangana. An arrangement of 124 indigenous musical instruments, categorised into wind, solid, stringed and percussion are on display. “All of the instruments are indigenous in nature, and created by the players themselves.

The people who can make such instruments, play them and repair them are diminishing in alarming numbers. The intention behind this exhibition is to preserve such rare instruments and make replicas of them for future generations,” said Prof Guduru Manoja, convener of the exhibition.

Some of the instruments on display include – Adivasi Nagara, Gondi Tudum, Burra, Kanjara, Jeganta, among many others. Earlier, renowned painter Thota Vaikuntam, film directors Shekhar Kammula, Nag Ashwin, among others, took part in the inaugural event held on Saturday. The exhibition ends tomorrow.