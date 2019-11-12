Two college students hang themselves in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents, an engineering student and a pharma student allegedly committed suicide in Medchal and Abdullapurmet, respectively, on Monday. The victims K Sireesha, 19, and Kona Baswaraj, 20, were found hanging in their on-campus hostel rooms.

According to police, Sireesha from Khammam was pursuing first year CSE at CMR Technical Campus at Kandlakoya in Medchal. On Sunday evening, she returned to her college from home. The next morning, she was found hanging in the hostel room. Police suspect that personal issues drove her to suicide.

Meanwhile, Kona Baswaraj from Narayanpet district, was studying B. Pharmacy second year at Avanthi College. On Monday, he was found hanging at the hostel. Police suspect that relationship issues forced him to take extreme step.