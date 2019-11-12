Two hotels by Marriott International to come up in Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marriott International, a multinational hospitality company, with hotel brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard Hotels in Hyderabad will be opening two new propoerties - Le Meridian and Westin-2 shortly. While Le Meridian, a 281-room property will come up at Gachibowli on November 18, Westin-2, a 168 room property, will roll in mid-2020.

The announcements were made by Rakesh Upadhyay, General Manager of Le Meridian, and Parag Sawhaney, General Manager of Westin, at an event organised to announce the two-day event Shaadi by Marriott which took place over the weekend at Sheraton Hotel and Marriott Hyderabad.

“The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace presently located at Raheja Mindspace in Madhapur, which is a 427 room, the decade-old property is further expanding to add another property, just 800 meters away from the present location. It will be a 168 room property. It will be ready to open by June 2020,” said Parag Sawhaney, General Manager of Westin.

Hyderabad, the ideal shaadi khana city

Did you know that 55% of hotel’s revenues are coming from wedding-related activities? And that a person in India is estimated to spend one-fifth of the total wealth accumulated in his lifetime on his wedding? “There is a huge market existing in South Asia. That is why we have come with “Shaadi by Marriott”,” said Shibani Malhotra of Marriott Executive Apartments, at the event launch on Saturday.

“The concept puts together a personalised wedding experiences that comes alive with great food, fabulous venues, exquisite décor and service. This concept is being introduced first time in Telugu states”, she added. The two-day event showcased the actual wedding experience without a bride and groom and also showed the potential of Hyderabad as an ideal wedding destination.

Sudeep Sharma, General Manager - Hyderabad Marriott & Courtyard added that Marriott has hosted 3,500 plus marriages across 120 plus hotels in India in the last one year. Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre has hosted 250 marriages and 250 bride and grooms’ families in the last one year in twin cities, he said. The event showcased the shaadi ecosystem including a wedding collection by designers Anju Modi and Swapnil Shinde where cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor-model Geeta Basra walked the ramp.

Fun facts about the Telugu Pelli