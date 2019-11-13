A theatric indulgence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All theatre lovers – this is your time! Qadir Ali Baig Theatre festival is here, and along with it, you can get to savour loads of entertainment and thought-provoking concepts.

‘74 Days of Autumn’, featuring renowned Argentinean actress Anahi Martella, about the Falklands War of 1982. It is being held on November 18 at 7:30 pm. ‘Master Class: Processes of Puppet Theatre by Dalavai Kullayaapa & Group’, who will share the processes behind the creation and performance of the shadow leather puppetry folk art. It is being held on November 20 at 5 pm. Both the events are at Alliance Francaise, Banjara Hills.

‘Ek Haan’, featuring Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is set in 1951, and is a powerful and poignant exploration of the life and writings of Manto through the eyes of journalist Wazira. The play is on November 16 at 7:30 pm.

‘Master Class: Acting & Direction’, in which veteran playwright-actress-director Nadira Babbar shares her lifelong journey in theatre, with a special focus on acting and direction. The play is on November 17 at 11 am.

‘Footnotes of life – Haashiye Zindagi Ke’ featuring Utkarsh Mazumdar, Vibha Chibber, Hanif Patni and others, wherein three episodes of different slices of life are connected through a unique narrator – a telemarketer. The play is on November 17 at 7:30 pm.

All the above events are at Ravindra Bharathi.