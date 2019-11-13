Home Cities Hyderabad

A theatric indulgence

All theatre lovers – this is your time! Qadir Ali Baig Theatre festival is here, and along with it, you can get to savour loads of entertainment and thought-provoking concepts.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Qadir Ali Baig Theatre’s ‘Ek Haan’play | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All theatre lovers – this is your time! Qadir Ali Baig Theatre festival is here, and along with it, you can get to savour loads of entertainment and thought-provoking concepts.

‘74 Days of Autumn’, featuring renowned Argentinean actress Anahi Martella, about the Falklands War of 1982. It is being held on November 18 at 7:30 pm. ‘Master Class: Processes of Puppet Theatre by Dalavai Kullayaapa & Group’, who will share the processes behind the creation and performance of the shadow leather puppetry folk art. It is being held on November 20 at 5 pm. Both the events are at Alliance Francaise, Banjara Hills.

‘Ek Haan’, featuring Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is set in 1951, and is a powerful and poignant exploration of the life and writings of Manto through the eyes of journalist Wazira. The play is on November 16 at 7:30 pm.

‘Master Class: Acting & Direction’, in which veteran playwright-actress-director Nadira Babbar shares her lifelong journey in theatre, with a special focus on acting and direction. The play is on November 17 at 11 am.

‘Footnotes of life – Haashiye Zindagi Ke’ featuring Utkarsh Mazumdar, Vibha Chibber, Hanif Patni and others, wherein three episodes of different slices of life are connected through a unique narrator – a telemarketer. The play is on November 17 at 7:30 pm.
All the above events are at Ravindra Bharathi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp