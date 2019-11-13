Home Cities Hyderabad

Allow outside food in Hyderabad multiplexes: NGO to government

Wants Bombay HC ruling in the matter to be implemented in city too

Published: 13th November 2019 07:59 AM

multiplex-theatre-cinema-hall

Image of a multiplex used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based NGO, Forum Against Corruption, which has been fighting for the consumer rights, has written to the Food and Agriculture Department and the State police to take action against the multiplexes in the city for overcharging patrons for food and water bottles. The NGO has also asked the officials to implement, the Bombay High Court’s 2018 judgment which allowed movie-goers to carry food items and water bottles inside multiplexes.

“Recently, when I went to watch a movie at INOX theatre in the city I was not allowed to carry a water bottle.  Inside the theatre the only available water dispenser was in a corner, forcing people to buy higher-priced water bottles sold at the counters. The situation is same in most of the multiplexes,” said Vijay Gopal, founder of Forum Against Corruption.

The cinemas Regulation Act, 1955 or Cinemas Regulation rule 1970 does not provide any provisions of running a canteen or allow any restrictions to be allowed by the establishments, though these multiplex are selling food at exorbitant prices, he said.

He claims that the theatre managements do not allow food and water bottles citing security reasons. “Neither do they allow patrons to carry food, nor do they sell beverages at nominal rate. Having no other option, they are forced to buy overpriced food and water bottles,”  he said.

M Sravanti, a techie, who lives in Hitec city said, “Buying food and soft drink at any multiplex is far more expensive than buying a movie ticket. If you want to buy a Frankie which costs `70 at any food court, multiplex charges around `150.  It is okay if they sell these items at the MRP but they charge double and triple the actual price.”

In April 2018, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation case, the Bombay High Court had also opined that movie-goers should be allowed to carry food items and water bottles inside theatres.

Asking for a similar rule in the city, Vijay said, “The establishments cannot continue their arbitrary act of stopping people from carrying water or food in the name of security and sell only the premium products in their cafeteria. This has to stop.’’

TAGS
Forum Against Corruption INOX multiplexes
