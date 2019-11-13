Home Cities Hyderabad

Family in state of shock as loco pilot remains critical

Blessed with a baby boy only a month ago, 35-year-old L Chandrashekhar, is struggling for his life with a broken rib cage and a barrage of other life-threatening complications.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A lady doctor treating the MMTS pilot with oxygen and saline to save his life when MMTS and Hundri express hit each toher when they run on same track at Kachiguda railway station in which 13 were injured on Monday. | (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blessed with a baby boy only a month ago, 35-year-old L Chandrashekhar, is struggling for his life with a broken rib cage and a barrage of other life-threatening complications.

Chandrashekhar hails from Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh. He and his wife have been living in Hyderabad’s Golnaka Market for eight years since he got the job of an assistant loco pilot in SCR. His father, and elder brother Ravi Raj had a look of disbelief as events unfolded at the hospital on Tuesday. “His wife is on the way. She just delivered her baby and is living with her family,” said Ravi Raj.

Dr Sushma Rani medical superintendent of Care Hospital, Nampally, said, “Pilot L Chandrashekar came with crush injury, polytrauma with fractured ribs, haemorrhagic shock with acute tubular necrosis. Internal bleeding was suspected as there was blood in his urine. Blood supply to lower limbs decreased. On arrival, his condition was critical with one episode of cardiac arrest in the ambulance, revived with CPR. He was intubated on arrival and admitted under a team of critical care department. He is on ventilator support. His condition remains critical.”

Speaking to Express, Chandrashekhar’s father said, “We weren’t informed by the railway officials about the incident. We got to know about it through the media. And now everyone is trying to blame my son for the incident.”

