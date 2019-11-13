Follow Singapore school model, give us a ‘stress-relief’ day: Principals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stress Leave. Give us stress leave, urged teachers in the city as they took part in an educator’s forum titled Vihaan Indian in 2040. Their set of problems, they collective said were: constant monitoring, tremendous pressure to deliver results, travelling back and forth, all adding up to a tremendous amount of pressure. Principals from 115 schools assembled in the city this week. Hosted by SIP Academy., the theme of the conference was “How to develop skills in children to make India a true global leader by 2040”

Skand Bali, the Principal of The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet said, that Singapore has “Mental Health Day”. Teachers and Students there decide whether or not to go to school on that particular day. The school does function normally. It is the individuals who decided to go or not. It is true, teachers now experience stress at some point during their careers said V. Pallavi, a former teacher, Psychologist and an independent Counselor. They certainly deserve an extra leave, maybe once a month as “Stress Relief Leave” on the lines of Sick Leave.

“Teachers need more rest than students if they have to come out with out of box thinking to match the expectations of the school managements and parents to deliver a good performance. They can’t work under pressure for a long time. I feel that we are allowed to take at least one day in a month as “Stress Relief Holiday” for better productivity,” said Anupama, Principal of Gateway International High School.

Jayasree, Principal from DPSS, Aminpura said that as teachers take a lot more of their work home with them than other professionals they deserve more off days. “It will be a good idea if we are allowed to relax for a day as a day for stress relief”, she said.

Though we have lot of holidays compared to many other professions, they are justified. Additionally at least one day in a month if allowed to be a Stress Relief Holiday, it will help us to rejuvenate and come back to duties with more energy said Kavitha, Principal of Vignan School, at ECIL.

Mental health is just as important as physical illness. We seek medical attention and treatment for any form of physical illness or disease, but why do we neglect mental illness? That is why it is justified in asking an extra leave for our mental health said another teacher who doesn’t want to be identified.

The forum also discussed how physical fitness helps our bodies to stay strong, mental fitness helps us to achieve and sustain a state of good mental health. Like Gyms for fitness in India, there are Brain Gyms in the west to handle their mental stress. But, we don’t have such a luxury here added another principal. When we are mentally healthy, we enjoy our life and environment, and the people in it. This ensures us to be more creative, learn, try new things, and take risks. We are better able to cope with difficult times in our personal and professional lives. So leave for mental health is most sought-after opined many principals and teachers. Encouraging employees to take their mental health leave can benefit schools immensely. It improves mood, increases productivity. Taking a ‘mental health holiday’ must be our right something similar to sick leave. If you just need some time off to unwind and de-stress, we must not shy away from it,” they concluded.