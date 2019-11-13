Narayana college vice-principal held for sexual assault on students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 30-year-old vice-principal of Narayana Junior College, Madinaguda, has been arrested by Miyapur police for alleged sexual harassment of female students. The police filed a case for sexual harassment and POCSO before sending him to judicial remand on Tuesday. According to police, the accused, Gundu Mukesh Reddy, vice-principal, Narayana Junior College (IIT campus), Madinaguda, was assigned the task of counselling students who performed poorly in the weekly tests. Taking advantage of his position, he would allegedly call the students into his cabin and harass them with verbal and physical advances.

“He used to inappropriately touch them saying that the girls were wearing good clothes while talking about their personal details,” the police said.