Nehru Zoo to get new aviaries due to rodent menace

Published: 13th November 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:00 AM

A bird eats its food at an aviary of the Nehru Zoological Park on Tuesday

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE birds and animals at the Nehru Zoological Park have been struggling with unwelcome visitors of late. Finding their way through gaps and holes in the establishment, are the disease-carrying and ever-hungry rodents.

“Rodents are finding their way in, through gaps in the fencing, and holes in the basement. They nibble at the nutritious food we serve to the birds and we’re afraid they might spread infections among the animals,” said the Hyderabad zoo curator, N Kshitija.

Rodents find their way to wherever food is spilt on the ground. Since birds drop a lot of food, they unknowingly invite rodents, she said.

Rodents have also been damaging nests and eggs  of the birds whenever they get inside aviaries. They also bring along bigger and more dangerous animals like the mongoose. “Sometimes, rodents widen the holes and pave way for intruders like a mongoose, who then goes on to prey on birds,” she said.

Recalling an incident from a few months ago, Kshitija said that a mongoose had broken inside the aviary through a gap left by a rodent and injured a bird. “They are becoming a big threat. Controlling their population is a big challenge,” she said.

According to an official at the zoo, a few months back, some mongooses were captured and released into the forests. “Our team of trained pest controllers hunts for rodents weekly. But we still have failed to eliminate them entirely,” adds Kshitija.

The officials are looking at building new aviaries as a solution. “The aviaries at Hyderabad zoo are very old. The new aviary, being constructed at a cost of `2 crore, spans across 21,000 sq. ft. and is rodent-safe,” she said. The new cage will have transparent glass instead of a cage, which will be large enough for the birds to fly around. With the new aviaries set to be ready in six months, there are plans to introduce 50 indigenous bird species from across the world.

