Student groups clash at MANUU, several injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a day when the nation observed National Education Day to commemorate birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India, city’s Central university, that was named after him, witnessed an ugly and violent clash between two student groups.

According to eyewitnesses of the clash that broke out on Monday night at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), turned so violent that the two groups started pelting stones at each other and even used sticks to beat each other up. Many students, especially the adolescent polytechnic students, were severely injured.

A student, who witnessed the incident told Express, “Clash broke out during a cultural event. Few polytechnic students started dancing during one of the events. Some of the senior students got angry at this and started abusing them. This led to an altercation and later to a clash.” Others alleged that some students involved in it were part of previous student unions of the varsity.