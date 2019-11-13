Tollywood actor Dr Rajashekar escapes with minor injuries in a road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Dr Rajashekar had a narrow escape in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Mercedes Benz he was travelling in, rammed a road divider and overturned at Pedda Golconda on the Outer Ring Road here.

The actor and another person escaped with minor injuries.

According to sources, Rajashekar was returning home from Vijayawada in his car with registration No: TS07FZ1234.

"The accident took place at around 1:30 am, two kilometres after the toll plaza. The other passenger in the car called Dail 100 but they before we reached the accident spot," Shamshabad inspector Venkatesh said.

It was not clear who was driving the car, he added.

"The actor is reportedly out of danger after the doctors administered treatment at his residence," Rajashekar's wife Jeevitha said.