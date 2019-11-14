Home Cities Hyderabad

26-year-old feeds 1,000 hungry people at three Hyderabad hospitals every day

In the last 1,110 days, Sujathulla has not missed out on a single day of serving breakfast to over 1,000 people in the city. 

Published: 14th November 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Sujathullah serving food to people outside Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

Mohammed Sujathullah serving food to people outside Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every morning a large number of people wait for 26-year-old Mohammed Sujathullah outside three major hospitals in the city -- Niloufer, Koti, and NIMS hospital. As soon as he is seen arriving on his bike, scores of them line up in neat rows.

Every man, woman, and child wait patiently for their turn to get a hot bowl of Rawa Upma and chutney. A resident of Musheerabad, Sujathullah, is hailed as the ‘foodman’ of the city, who has made it his life’s mission to reach out to the people and provide them free food every day.

In the last 1,110 days, Sujathulla has not missed out on a single day of serving breakfast to over 1,000 people in the city. 

From inclement weather to a paucity of funds, many obstacles come in his way but Sujathulla is a persevering man.

“Hunger has no holiday, and for someone who can’t afford a meal a day, my one day holiday will mean a lot. Which is why for the last many years I did not take a single day of leave,” said Sujathullah, who has recently completed his post-graduation in pharmacy and is preparing for his PhD.  

Many from his community wanted him to only serve Muslims and especially those from his caste. “But I told them that hunger has no religion.

"Others told me to do this work after I grow older. I told them I don’t know if I will even be alive till then. And I cannot wait to serve the hungry until I retire.”

What started with a simple vow to feed 10 people every day, if he passed his college exam, has become Sujathullah’s passion today.

“While pursuing my bachelor’s degree in 2014, I was giving a supplementary exam for a subject. At that time I made a vow that if I passed, I would feed 10 people. Following my good results, I picked up 10 food packets from a nearby hotel and the journey began,” he told Express. 

Son of a retired government teacher and a housemaker, Sujathullah first reached out to his family. “I asked them if they could donate one day of their month’s expenses. Fortunately, I got a good response,” he says.

“Because of my studies I could not continue serving food during the night. So I decided to serve breakfast.”  

Sujathullah’s morning routine begins at 7 am, he then picks up 25 kg of Upma from the Gharana Food Court, a restaurant in Padma Rao Nagar, meets Liquayath, who picks up the food in his auto-rickshaw.

The duo reach Koti Hospital by 8 am, followed by Niloufer hospital at 8:30 and at NIMS, Punjagutta at 9 am. The per-day distribution costs are around Rs 5,000, including transportation and cutlery charges. Every month, this endeavour costs around Rs 1.5 lakh.

“This is a 100 per cent charitable endeavour, which runs on crowdfunding,” he informed.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad hospitals
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp