Doctor kills self by injecting sedatives in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over family disputes, an anaesthetic killed himself by injecting sedatives at his residence at Hayathnagar here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as M Ramesh, a native of Prakasam district in AP, was working in a private hospital in Markapuram village in Prakasam.

He is survived by his wife, doctor in a city-based corporate hospital, and a son.

According to police, due to family disputes, the couple was separated for the past six months and living with their parents.

Allegedly dejected over the developments, Ramesh killed himself on the terrace of his house late on Tuesday.

He was discovered on the terrace by his family members after he did not return for a long time. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.