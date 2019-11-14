Home Cities Hyderabad

Ex-CIC welcomes decision to bring CJI under RTI Act 

Sridhar says not just the Chief Justice, but all the judges of the SC will now come under the ambit of Right to Information Act

Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the judgment of the five-judge constitution bench on bringing the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) under the ambit of Right to Information Act, former Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu stated that the judgment has been a great relief and comes in the middle of bruises that the RTI suffered in 2019.

The ex-CIC who has been championing the RTI Act, stated that the judgment was a reiteration and confirmation of the wisdom of the Parliament, as the RTI Act in Section 2H clearly states that every authority constituted under the constitution of India shall be accountable under the RTI. 

“The judiciary as an estate and SC as an institution is a public authority and the transparency obligations are equally applicable to the judiciary which was rightly recognized and upheld by the constitution bench,” he said. The entire discussion came up in 2010, when an activist had sought certain information on the judges of the SC. The Delhi HC had then given a landmark judgement stating that the SC came under the purview of the Act. This was upheld by SC on Wednesday.

The former CIC explained that this will help fine-tune the administrative role of the SC. “The SC is a judiciary wing and has two functions — adjudication and judicial administration. As far as adjudication is concerned, it is already a transparent process as the trial and reasons for the judgement are public. This judgment ensures administrative aspects like appointments, transfers, benches, cases and record files will now come under the RTI Act,” he said.

He said this will weed out corruption, if any, at administrative levels. “It will not just be the CJI’s office. The Supreme Court was formed under Article 124 of the Constitution of India, and includes not just the CJ, but all the judges of the SC. They are all answerable to RTI now,” he added.

