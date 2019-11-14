PIL to check use of modified silencers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court by a city-based activist, seeking stringent action against motorists to modify their noisy silencers, the court has issued a notice to the authorities asking them to file their response.

Concerned about the increasing noise pollution in the city, which has been constantly above the levels of national standards prescribed for residential, commercial, industrial and sensitive zones, a resident of Secunderabad, Aditya Maheshwari, 40, has filed a PIL with the Hyderabad High Court.

In the PIL, Aditya sought directions from the government authorities to prohibit the use of modified silencers.

“There are about 10,000 bikes with modified silencers presently running on the city roads. These bikes are one of the major contributors to noise pollution,” said the PIL.

The PIL asks for a minimum fine of Rs 1,000 to be levied from the motorist using modified silencers and has asked the authorities to set up a toll-free number for citizen to register complaints regarding noise pollution.

In this regard, the HC has sent a notice to the concerned government authorities -- principal secretary, TSPCB and commissioner of police -- and has asked them to file a counter by November 19.