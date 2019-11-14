Home Cities Hyderabad

PIL to check use of modified silencers in Hyderabad

In the PIL, Aditya sought directions from the government authorities to prohibit the use of modified silencers. 

Published: 14th November 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court by a city-based activist, seeking stringent action against motorists to modify their noisy silencers, the court has issued a notice to the authorities asking them to file their response. 

Concerned about the increasing noise pollution in the city, which has been constantly above the levels of national standards prescribed for residential, commercial, industrial and sensitive zones, a resident of Secunderabad, Aditya Maheshwari, 40, has filed a PIL with the Hyderabad High Court.

In the PIL, Aditya sought directions from the government authorities to prohibit the use of modified silencers. 

“There are about 10,000 bikes with modified silencers presently running on the city roads. These bikes are one of the major contributors to noise pollution,” said the PIL.   

The PIL asks for a minimum fine of Rs 1,000 to be levied from the motorist using modified silencers and has asked the authorities to set up a toll-free number for citizen to register complaints regarding noise pollution.

In this regard, the HC has sent a notice to the concerned government authorities -- principal secretary, TSPCB and commissioner of police -- and has asked them to file a counter by November 19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp