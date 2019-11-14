Selfie-mania grips Biodiversity flyover, police tense

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-inaugurated Biodiversity flyover which stands at a height of 17 meters above the road level has become a new headache for the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

For the one-of-its-kind view it offers, the flyover is soon turning into a favourite spot for a selfie for the cityfolk.

The flyover which is barely a week-old is seeing over a hundred selfie-takers every day, who all stop at the flyover, spend a few minutes trying to get the best picture.

The menace has turned so bad that the police have now begun recording some of the errant adventure seekers and made public service announcements out of the same and post them on Twitter.

The most recent video shows two foreign nationals stopping by to click a selfie and dangerously crossing the flyover on foot amidst fast-moving cars.

“We are more alarmed at this trend after two youth, who were taking photographs on the flyover, were killed by a drunk driver. Now the moment we see anyone loitering on the flyover we send someone to move them away,” noted G Rajagopal Reddy, Madhapur Traffic Police SHO.

The videos posted by police received a good response from the netizens advising strict penalty to be imposed on selfie-takers. Some even highlighted how the flyovers at Narsingi and Kukatpally, which are also on a greater height, were witnessing a similar selfie-menace.

The police are now planning to install public announcement systems. At least four speakers, attached to mics and next to the CCTV cameras, will be set up across the 900-meter flyover in the next three days.

Every time an errant selfie-taker loiters around, the mics will blare announcements and caution them. Police is also in touch with GHMC to put up warning boards and radium stickers to keep people from engaging in such dangerous activities.