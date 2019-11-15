Businessman cheats Hyderabad based firm, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old Noida-based businessman, who duped a company in the city on pretext of providing them with a Rs 58 crore government project in Nagaland by collecting Rs76 lakh in cash, was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Thursday. The arrested, Palvindar Singh, is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He runs Balaji Media Pvt Ltd which organises beauty contests and other events.