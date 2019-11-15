Home Cities Hyderabad

Denied promotion, senior nurse attempts suicide at Hyderabad's NIMS

She attempted suicide minutes after she had argument with NIMS director over her promotion.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what may cripple the health care at NIMS,  over 600 nurses there are planning to go on an indefinite strike from Friday to protest against the alleged discrimination in the way they were being treated and how their promotions were kept on hold.

The trigger for the protest came when a 45-year-old nurse  Nirmala Rani attempted suicide in front of the Medical Superintendent’s office on Thursday by slashing her throat and wrist. She was admitted to ICU after doctors performed a surgery.

She attempted suicide minutes after she had argument with NIMS director over her promotion. Punjagutta sub-inspector D Naga Raju said that the nurse emerging from the director’s chamber, went towards the superintendent’s office, started shouting about the injustice meted out to her with regard to her promotion and slashed herself.  

“Nirmala Rani was told that the post of assistant manager will cease to exist from Friday.  Nirmala who was to be promoted to that post was shocked on hearing the news,’’ said Vijaya Kumari, general secretary of NIMS Nurses Union.

The incident led to a commotion among the nursing staff who decided to go on strike from Friday. They, however, said they would attend emergency cases.

The staff were miffed with the fact that no appointments are being made to the post of Executive Registrar, which is causing several problems in the administration. The position is presently being held by N Satyanarayana, who is also the Medical Superintendent.

“NIMS has a large number of patients visiting the hospital. Though the bed strength has increased from 600 to 1,480 in 2014, the number of staff has stagnated at 600 which is adding to the workload,” said T Krishna, organising secretary, NIMS Nurses Union.Another nurse said the hospital management is favouring only Andhra employees for promotion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIMS nims nurse suicide case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp