Denied promotion, senior nurse attempts suicide at Hyderabad's NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what may cripple the health care at NIMS, over 600 nurses there are planning to go on an indefinite strike from Friday to protest against the alleged discrimination in the way they were being treated and how their promotions were kept on hold.

The trigger for the protest came when a 45-year-old nurse Nirmala Rani attempted suicide in front of the Medical Superintendent’s office on Thursday by slashing her throat and wrist. She was admitted to ICU after doctors performed a surgery.

She attempted suicide minutes after she had argument with NIMS director over her promotion. Punjagutta sub-inspector D Naga Raju said that the nurse emerging from the director’s chamber, went towards the superintendent’s office, started shouting about the injustice meted out to her with regard to her promotion and slashed herself.

“Nirmala Rani was told that the post of assistant manager will cease to exist from Friday. Nirmala who was to be promoted to that post was shocked on hearing the news,’’ said Vijaya Kumari, general secretary of NIMS Nurses Union.

The incident led to a commotion among the nursing staff who decided to go on strike from Friday. They, however, said they would attend emergency cases.

The staff were miffed with the fact that no appointments are being made to the post of Executive Registrar, which is causing several problems in the administration. The position is presently being held by N Satyanarayana, who is also the Medical Superintendent.

“NIMS has a large number of patients visiting the hospital. Though the bed strength has increased from 600 to 1,480 in 2014, the number of staff has stagnated at 600 which is adding to the workload,” said T Krishna, organising secretary, NIMS Nurses Union.Another nurse said the hospital management is favouring only Andhra employees for promotion.