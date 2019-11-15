Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Dua’ before doctor? Two children die of suspicious illness on way to hospital 

Two sisters, aged 11 and 9 years, died under suspicious conditions in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

Published: 15th November 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two sisters, aged 11 and 9 years, died under suspicious conditions in Rajendranagar on Wednesday. Police suspect that they could have fallen ill due to food or water contamination. The victims have been identified as Mohd Mahek Begum and Mohd Minhaz Begum.The deceased girls were residing resided at MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar along with their parents, Mohd Mastan and Rizwana Begum

. On Tuesday morning, both the girls suddenly fell ill and started vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea. According to information, their condition continued to be the same even in the night and after noticing that it is getting worse, the parents rushed them to a nearby clinic, where they were administered ORS powder and some tablets. However, their condition did not improve even by Wednesday morning and hence their parents took the girls to a relative’s house at Miyapur, for offering a “dua”.

But as their condition turned worse, the girls were rushed to a private hospital in Miyapur. Unfortunately, their lives could not be saved. According to information, Mahek was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. Though Minhaz died during treatment at Niloufer Hospital.Meanwhile, Rizwana, the mother of the girls, is also suffering from the same condition now, which made the police suspect water or food contamination to be the reason behind the deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp