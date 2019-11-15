‘Dua’ before doctor? Two children die of suspicious illness on way to hospital 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two sisters, aged 11 and 9 years, died under suspicious conditions in Rajendranagar on Wednesday. Police suspect that they could have fallen ill due to food or water contamination. The victims have been identified as Mohd Mahek Begum and Mohd Minhaz Begum.The deceased girls were residing resided at MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar along with their parents, Mohd Mastan and Rizwana Begum

. On Tuesday morning, both the girls suddenly fell ill and started vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea. According to information, their condition continued to be the same even in the night and after noticing that it is getting worse, the parents rushed them to a nearby clinic, where they were administered ORS powder and some tablets. However, their condition did not improve even by Wednesday morning and hence their parents took the girls to a relative’s house at Miyapur, for offering a “dua”.

But as their condition turned worse, the girls were rushed to a private hospital in Miyapur. Unfortunately, their lives could not be saved. According to information, Mahek was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. Though Minhaz died during treatment at Niloufer Hospital.Meanwhile, Rizwana, the mother of the girls, is also suffering from the same condition now, which made the police suspect water or food contamination to be the reason behind the deaths.