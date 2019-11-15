Home Cities Hyderabad

Hundreds gather to mourn death of another RTC worker, tension prevails

 After yet another RTC workers passed away on Thursday, severe tension prevailed in Jogipet as a huge gathering of workers, politicians and public assembled outside his home.

Published: 15th November 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC JAC displays a board on Thursday in front of Nizamabad district collector’s office with pictures of RTC employees who have died since the RTC strike began

TSRTC JAC displays a board on Thursday in front of Nizamabad district collector’s office with pictures of RTC employees who have died since the RTC strike began

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: After yet another RTC workers passed away on Thursday, severe tension prevailed in Jogipet as a huge gathering of workers, politicians and public assembled outside his home.

The deceased, identified as P Nageshwar, had suffered a mental shock after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to dismiss all striking RTC employees if they did not return to work by November 5. He failed to recuperate, despite being treated at several hospitals, and passed away on Thursday.

 “At the end of the day, all problems will be resolved, but I have lost my husband forever. Is the CM thinking about the families who have lost their bread earners during this strike,” asked Sujatha, Nageshwar’s widow.  

As news of his death spread, hundreds of workers from Sangareddy, Medak and Narayankhed depots reached his residence.

They wanted his body to be kept at the Narayankhed depot. However, they were denied police permission. Even before they could reach his home, a heavy police deployment was in place.

The workers were not allowed to take Nageshwar’s body out of the ambulance in which it arrived. So the workers, along with family members sat on a protest outside the ambulance, raising slogans against KCR and the government.

The protest went on for four hours even as the body remained inside the ambulance.

After repeated attempts to pacify the protesters failed, the police informed their higher officials, and the local MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran.

The MLA immediately sent Rs 50,000 from to the family and raised the matter with the government. Soon after, the announcement was made that the family of the deceased would get Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, a job and a 2BHK house, following which the workers withdrew their protest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC strike
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp