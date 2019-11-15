Hyderabad Water Board launches VDS from November 22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the permission accorded by the State Government, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced that it would implement Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) for regularisation of Illegal water supply and sewerage connections, for a period of 90 days.

The VDS will begin from November 22 to February 21, 2020. Consumers possessing illegal connections can submit their applications through online website, to regularise their illegal connections by paying normal connection charges along with one month demand as penalty- moratorium.

Illegal connections caught beyond the above moratorium period shall be required to pay two times connection charges, plus three years of consumption charges in addition to service charges.