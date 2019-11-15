Inter student hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old intermediate second-year student, Jailaxmi, who was allegedly chided by the college lecturer in the presence of her parents, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at Uppuguda under Chatrinaka PS on Thursday.

According to the police, Jailaxmi took the extreme step when she was alone at home after her parents went to work. When her parents returned, they found her hanging to the ceiling.