KTR inaugurates 108 double bedroom houses in Balanagar

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated at least 108 double bedroom houses for the poor in Balanagar, Hyderabad. 

Published: 15th November 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the double bedroom houses in Balanagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurating the double bedroom houses in Balanagar in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated at least 108 double bedroom houses for the poor in Balanagar, Hyderabad. Under the third project of the 2BHK, about 108 two-bedroom houses at a cost of `9.34 crore at Chittramma Basti in Balanagar were handed over to the beneficiaries.

The housing complex constitutes cellar and stilt with nine floors with a carpet area of 560 sq. ft. for each flat.   

KTR along with Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLCs Naveen Kumar, Shambipur Raju, Kukatpally MLA and M Krishna Rao visited the 2BHK houses along with the beneficiaries during the handover ceremony. 

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness by saying that from now onwards they can also live with dignity with all amenities as others.

Later, the Minister laid a foundation stone for construction of Road over Bridge (RoB) at an estimated cost of `83 crore at Khaitlapur. The construction was done jointly by Railways (`18 crore), GHMC (`40 crore) for laying approach roads, and `25 crore for land acquisition. 

The bridge will be 676 metres in length. Once the bridge is completed, it will be ease the traffic at JNTU Junction, Malaysia Township, Hi-Tec City flyover, Cyber Tower junction, Madhapur, Balanagar and Sanathnagar. The Minister also inaugurated two indoor stadiums built at a cost of `6.51 crore -- Gayathri Nagar shuttle indoor stadium at Ayyappa Society (`86 lakh), and Kukatpally indoor stadium at Phase VI (`5.65 crore). The Minister also inaugurated a wholesale fish market for the benefit of fishermen. Built with a carpet area of 1,651 sq mt and funded by National Fisheries Development Corporation (`2.25 crore) and GHMC (`53.20 lakh), the total cost of the project is `2.78 crore.   

