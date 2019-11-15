Massive cut of Rs 770 crore in GHMC budget for 2020-21

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what was a drastic cut in the budget of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the proposal for the year 2020-21 has been cut by nearly Rs 770 crore when compared to that of the current year. As against the allocated budget of Rs 6,150 crore for 2019-20, the GHMC on Thursday proposed a budget of Rs 5,380 crore for 2020-21.

There has also been a drastic reduction in Revised Budget Estimates (RBE) as well, with the allocated budget of Rs 6,150 crore for 2019-20 being revised to Rs 5,254 crore — reduction of Rs 896 crore.

As per the proposed GHMC budget of Rs 5,380 crore the revenue expenditure is now Rs 2,750 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 2,630 crore.

GHMC also placed the budget proposals before the GHMC Standing Committee chaired by GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan for discussion on Thursday.

Apart from the GHMC budget, the separate budget for major projects of other Corporations assigned to GHMC like Telangana Housing Corporation for construction of 2BHK houses and Hyderabad Road Development Corp Ltd (HRDCL) for laying of roads in Hyderabad has been earmarked to the tune of Rs 1,593 crore for next financial year as against `5,388 crore for current year.

As per the laid down procedures, budget estimates and revised budget estimates have to be prepared and placed before the Standing Committee under Section 182 of HMC Act. Budget finalisation and lay before standing committee is November 10, review and approval by the Standing Committee, December 10. Submission of general body is set for December 15, review in general body for January 10, 2020, sanction of budget by the corporation is February 20, 2020 and submission of approved budget to Government is March 7, 2020.

After going through budget proposals, the Standing Committee would discuss the issues in the next meeting and if members wants any changes in the budget and want more funds for developmental works or to reduce them, they would be incorporated. The Budget Estimates containing anticipated income and expenditure of GHMC for the next financial year along with revised estimates for the current year 2019-20 have been prepared as per HMC Act.

The revised budget estimates for 2019-20 have to be revised to Rs 5,254 crore as against the approved budget estimates of Rs 6,150 crore duly taking the six months actual receipts, expenditure and sanctions, the revised budget include Revenue Income (Rs 3,090 crore) and Capital Expenditure (Rs 2,625 crore).

As per the proposed budget of Rs 2,630 crore under Capital Expenditure, Rs 1,639 crore has been earmarked for roads.

HMDA to e-auction 130 plots in Uppal Bhagayath

After receiving encouraging response from the people, HMDA is going for the Phase-II auction of 130 plots in the Uppal Bhagayath layout near Nagole. The date of e-auction is from December 14 to December 16.

Last date of application is 5 pm on December 11. For more details visit: auctions.hmda.gov.in