Rekha, Sridevi bag ANR National Awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran actors Rekha and Sridevi are set to be conferred the Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) National Award for the years 2019 and 2018, announced actor Nagarjuna in the presence of industrialist T Subbarami Reddy at an event held here on Thursday.

Instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation to honour ANR’s efforts to honour cinema, the awards will be presented on November 17 at Annapurna Studios in the presence of Chiranjeevi and other Telugu cinema dignitaries.

Sridevi, who drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom last February will be posthumously honoured with the award for making a lasting impact of outstanding artistic, cultural and commercial significance to the field of cinema.

Her husband, Boney Kapoor will receive the award for her. Students passing out of the Annapurna College of Film and Media (ACFM) would also get their degrees on the day of the award function.

