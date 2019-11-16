Home Cities Hyderabad

10-day special drive to lift construction and debris waste in Hyderabad from November 20

The drive is being taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as per directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Construction waste

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise a special drive, led by zonal commissioners, to remove/collect construction debris from all public places and roadsides across the city from November 20 to 29. The drive is being taken up as per the directions of Minister for MAUD KT Rama Rao. 

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued a circular directing all the six zonal commissioners to conduct the special drive for collection of construction and debris (C&D) waste. All the zonal commissioners must ensure that the waste is collected and transported to designated points.

Field inspections have brought to fore the fact that concerned field functionaries are not paying requisite attention to the issue of unauthorised dumping of debris by public, both in residential and commercial areas. It is also noticed that penalties are not imposed on culprits on a regular basis for the dumping of C&D waste and that no proper monitoring is being done to avoid formation of C&D Vulnerable Point (CDVP).

It was also informed by Hyderabad C&D Waste Private Limited (HCDWPL), the concessionaire for C&D project of GHMC, that no pickup slips are being generated by the concerned authorised officials (AMOHs) due to which the 25 tonner’s vehicles engaged by them are lying idle. The field functionaries shall take responsibility to reheap the smaller quantities of debris lying at inaccessible points into those of reasonable size so that it can be lifted by the 25 tonner’s vehicle of HCDWPL.

