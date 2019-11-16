Denied rehabilitation, illicit liquor sellers in Hyderabad's Dhoolpet turn cannabis peddlers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the years, the State Prohibition and Excise Department succeeded in bringing down the sale of illicit liquor or arrack (non-duty paid liquor) to its fragment at the Dhoolpet area of Hyderabad.

They provided rehabilitation or alternative livelihood packages to 505 people who were involved in hooch trade. But nearly, 400 to 500 families, who were — exempted from the rehabilitation programme, are now shifting into cannabis trade.

Sources from Prohibition and Excise Department said, “The decline of illicit liquor trade has brought an incline in cannabis trade at Dhoolpet. The new trade is particularly being run by the families who were exempted from the rehabilitation programme by the government.”

Nearly 1,000 families from Dhoolpet were involved in the illicit liquor trade. But only 505 people were rehabilitated with the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, that was, provided through a bank loan. "Rehabilitated with financial aid, 505 families are now earning their wages legally. By running small shops or driving autos," said an official of the P&E Department.

But, at least 400 to 500 exempted families who were involved in hooch trade were not eligible for rehabilitation under GO 216 which provides the financial assistance.

"The GO only considers the convicts who were caught in the hooch trade between 2015 and 2016,” K Naveen Kumar, ASI, Prohibition and Excise (Dhoolpet) said. "Approximately, 400 to 500 people involved in the trade were exempted from the rehabilitation programme, he added.

"The sale of illicit liquor has come down from 50,000 litres in 2006 to 2,000 litres now. But people in Dhoolpet are getting into the cannabis trade. At least, 90 per cent of cases related to cannabis in Hyderabad are from Dhoolpet," said C Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Dept.