Home Cities Hyderabad

Denied rehabilitation, illicit liquor sellers in Hyderabad's Dhoolpet turn cannabis peddlers

Though nearly 1,000 families from Dhoolpet were involved in the illicit liquor trade, only 505 people were rehabilitated with the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, that was, provided through a loan.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the years, the State Prohibition and Excise Department succeeded in bringing down the sale of illicit liquor or arrack (non-duty paid liquor) to its fragment at the Dhoolpet area of Hyderabad.

They provided rehabilitation or alternative livelihood packages to 505 people who were involved in hooch trade. But nearly, 400 to 500 families, who were — exempted from the rehabilitation programme, are now shifting into cannabis trade.    

Sources from Prohibition and Excise Department said, “The decline of illicit liquor trade has brought an incline in cannabis trade at Dhoolpet. The new trade is particularly being run by the families who were exempted from the rehabilitation programme by the government.” 

Nearly 1,000 families from Dhoolpet were involved in the illicit liquor trade. But only 505 people were rehabilitated with the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, that was, provided through a bank loan. "Rehabilitated with financial aid, 505 families are now earning their wages legally. By running small shops or driving autos," said an official of the P&E Department. 

But, at least 400 to 500 exempted families who were involved in hooch trade were not eligible for rehabilitation under GO 216 which provides the financial assistance. 

"The GO only considers the convicts who were caught in the hooch trade between 2015 and 2016,” K Naveen Kumar, ASI, Prohibition and Excise (Dhoolpet) said. "Approximately, 400 to 500 people involved in the trade were exempted from the rehabilitation programme, he added. 

"The sale of illicit liquor has come down from 50,000 litres in 2006 to 2,000 litres now. But people in Dhoolpet are getting into the cannabis trade. At least, 90 per cent of cases related to cannabis in Hyderabad are from Dhoolpet," said C Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Dept. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department Hyderabad cannabis growers Hyderabad illicit liquor Dhoolpet Dhoolpet rehabilitation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp