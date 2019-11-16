Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad's Erragadda fruit market

Around 15 makeshift shops were destroyed and fruit vendors estimated their losses to be over Rs 15 lakh.

Vending carts are burnt due to fire accident due to electrical wires  on Friday 5 am outside Erragadda Market in Hyderabad on Friday

Vending carts are burnt due to fire accident due to electrical wires  on Friday 5 am outside Erragadda Market in Hyderabad on Friday| Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in Erragadda fruit market in the wee hours of Friday, destroying as many as 15 makeshift shops. The fruit vendors estimated their losses to be over Rs 15 lakh. Regardless, the timely arrival of fire tenders prevented the fire from gutting the entire market.

As per an eye-witness account, at around 3 am, the fire originated at the electrical wires above the tarpaulin covering one of the shops. The fire then spread towards the shops  on the right-hand side, owing to the wind direction. Electric and internet cables above the shops too caught fire.

Abdul Jabbar, a watchman who was on duty at the time of the fire, said, “I tried to put off the flames but to no avail. I then removed some of the fruit crates from the ravaging fire.” It took less than 30 minutes for the fire to spread across 150 yards, he said.

Skeletons of pushcarts and burnt fruits met municipal officials got to the spot to clear up the debris. One of the shopkeepers made a distress call to the fire department, following which two fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The fire department officials prevented the fire from spreading to more shops.

Md Yadullah, a fruit vendor who lost his shop in the mishap said, “I lost my livelihood in the mishap. I had stock worth over `1.5 lakhs. I am clueless about how to clear my debts with finance companies.”

TAGS
Erragadda fruit market Hyderabad fire Hyderabad fruit market Hyderabad shops fire
