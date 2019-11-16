Four-year-old girl crushed to death under wheels of mini truck in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a four year-old girl who was playing in front of her house was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding mini truck at Jubilee Hills in the city on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Barsa Joshi, 4, a resident of road no 41 in Jubilee Hills. Speaking to the media, police sub-inspector Soma Naveen Reddy said that a speeding mini truck carrying construction material rammed the toddler.

Though the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’. According to information, the girl’s parents were working on the premises while the incident occurred. The police have registered cases against the truck driver. The girl’s body has been shifted to mortuary for postmortem.