Hyderabad kids raise Rs 35,000 for orphanage

HYDERABAD: To celebrate Children’s Day with a sense of purpose, Art Elate, the Arts club of Elate International School had organised ‘Art for a Cause’, a fundraising event for a children’s charity. Students have reportedly raised Rs 34,585 through their art exhibition and workshops. The amount would be used for buying essential supplies for kids in an orphanage.

The students had invited parents, grandparents and siblings as guests to attend the workshops at the school, some of which include canvas painting, vase painting and clay modelling. In the art exhibition section, students sold the paintings and décor items they created out of recycled waste materials. Nearly 150 students took part in the exhibition, with a total of 100 paintings and 75 art décor items displayed.