Hyderabad's grocery chains to now stock bouquets

Kakoli Mukherjee By

It’s time to add flowers to your grocery list! Popular chains like Godrej Nature’s Basket, Star Market, Max Hypermarkets and Big Bazaar will now stock bouquets by La Fleur, which have been created by UK-based floral designer Jo Moody. Jo was here in Hyderabad overseeing the launch, and she talked about her love for chrysanthemums, the global millennial and more.

She says: “Although it’s not been a tradition to buy bouquets in India apart from special occasions, the society is changing all the time. The global millennial, who has been overseas and has disposable income, will surely buy flowers for their homes. We have priced them keeping the Indian middle class buyer in mind, and the convenience of buying them at the supermarket is going to make them look at flowers in a different way. It might take some time, but the change will come.” The La Fleur bouquets will have flowers like chrysanthemums, carnations, roses, lilies, orchids and others.

The stock is being sourced from directly from farms in Bengaluru, Pune, Ooty, Kolhapur and other cities. The bouquets are hand-made and wrapped in recycled paper.

Does she think that this will affect the livelihood of roadside florists? “No, I do not think so. We are hoping that if people start buying more flowers, they too would see an increase in sales,” says the acclaimed floral designer.

Priced by category, the La Fleur value range is available at Rs 250 per bouquet, followed by monoline bouquets at Rs 360, mixed bouquets at Rs 585 and premium bouquets at Rs 920. While monoline bouquets feature a single type of flower (such as a dozen roses), mixed bouquets offer up a variety of flowers along with fillers and greens. The products also come with flower food that increases the shelf-life of the flowers.

Talking about her favourite flower, Jo says: “My parents too were in the same business. So, I grew up among flowers and it is very difficult to pick a favourite. But if I have to, it will be chrysanthemums.”

Does Jo have any tips to keep the flowers fresh for a long time? “Yes. I have a few. First, the stems must be cut in a slanting way. The water, in which the flower food is added, must be changed every day. They should not be kept under direct sunlight or AC vent. It is also better to keep them away from ripening fruits as they emit ethylene gas that can harm the flowers.”