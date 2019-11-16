Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's grocery chains to now stock bouquets

Priced by category, the La Fleur value range is available at Rs 250 per bouquet, followed by monoline bouquets at Rs 360, mixed bouquets at Rs 585 and premium bouquets at Rs 920.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Floral designer Jo Moody

Floral designer Jo Moody

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

It’s time to add flowers to your grocery list! Popular chains like Godrej Nature’s Basket, Star Market, Max Hypermarkets and Big Bazaar will now stock bouquets by La Fleur, which have been created by UK-based floral designer Jo Moody. Jo was here in Hyderabad overseeing the launch, and she talked about her love for chrysanthemums,  the global millennial and more.

She says: “Although it’s not been a tradition to buy bouquets in India apart from special occasions, the society is changing all the time. The global millennial, who has been overseas and has disposable income, will surely buy flowers  for their homes. We have priced them keeping the Indian middle class buyer in mind, and the convenience of buying them at the supermarket is going to make them look at flowers in a different way. It might take some time, but the change will come.” The La Fleur bouquets will have flowers like chrysanthemums, carnations, roses, lilies, orchids and others.

The stock is being sourced from directly from farms in Bengaluru, Pune, Ooty, Kolhapur and other cities. The bouquets are hand-made and wrapped in recycled paper.

Does she think that this will affect the livelihood of roadside florists? “No, I do not think so. We are hoping that if people start buying more flowers, they too would see an increase in sales,” says the acclaimed floral designer.

Priced by category, the La Fleur value range is available at Rs 250 per bouquet, followed by monoline bouquets at Rs 360, mixed bouquets at Rs 585 and premium bouquets at Rs 920. While monoline bouquets feature a single type of flower (such as a dozen roses), mixed bouquets offer up a variety of flowers along with fillers and greens. The products also come with flower food that increases the shelf-life of the flowers.

Talking about her favourite flower, Jo says: “My parents too were in the same business. So, I grew up among flowers and it is very difficult to pick a favourite. But if I have to, it will be chrysanthemums.”
Does Jo have any tips to keep the flowers fresh for a long time? “Yes. I have a few. First, the stems must be cut in a slanting way. The water, in which the flower food is added, must be changed every day. They should not be kept under direct sunlight or AC vent. It is also better to keep them away from ripening fruits as they emit ethylene gas that can harm the flowers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jo Moody La Fleur Hyderabad floral stores Hyderabad grocery chains
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp