Khairatabad junction in Hyderabad to get 10-feet-high vertical garden

Officials said that the idea to have a vertical garden came after motorists coming from NTR Gardens towards Vishveswaraya statue, were forced to halt for a few minutes due to traffic signals.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:38 AM

Metal frames for vertical garden being set up at Khairatabad junction

Metal frames for vertical garden being set up at Khairatabad junction

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While waiting at the signal near Vishveswaraya junction, when descending the Khairatabad flyover, to the left one can see a large number of unused vehicles parked in the GHMC yard. To remove this eyesore, the GHMC has decided to build a vertical garden to provide a pleasing and aesthetic view for the commuters.

In the recent past, GHMC has erected several vertical gardens along the piers holding up flyovers across the twin cities. A similar garden has been set up at the GHMC head office on Tank Bund road, and many other GHMC zonal and circle offices. 

In the next two months, Vishveswaraya junction, Khairatabad will have a new look with a series of developmental works. The 260 feet long and 10 feet in height vertical garden will also help improve the air quality and would add to the aesthetics for motorists and citizens walking the footpath.

The garden is estimated to cost around Rs 32 lakh. Apart from the vertical garden, there will be an added sculptural feature where GHMC will put up wind sculpture butterfly. 

The defunct water fountains at Shatadhara, near the junction, and another one located at the Vishveswaraya statue junction would be repaired and made functional to make Khairtabad traffic junction look pleasing and beautiful, GHMC officials told Express.

Nearly 12,000 to 14,000 plants would be planted along the 260-feet-long vertical garden. As many as 8 to 10 varieties of plant species would be planted. The species that would be planted include crossostephium chinense (white), duranta (yellow), amaranthus or iresine (red), alternathera, vulcameria, buxus and tredescantea spathacea in green colours among others. 

The officials also said that the idea to have a vertical garden came after motorists coming from NTR Gardens towards Vishveswaraya statue, were forced to halt for a few minutes due to traffic signals, during the heavy rush morning and evening hours.

To cross the junction at least two to three red signals have to be covered while waiting the motorists see an unpleasant sight where large number garbage lifting vehicles are parked along side the railway tracks.

Watering of the plants is done using drip irrigation, ensuring that the floor is not wet. The garden’s responsibility is entrusted with a contractor who supplies nutrients to the plants. The contractor maintains the wall and the plants on a daily basis.

