Man’s death raises suspicion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances at Gandipet on Thursday. The family of the deceased Rampalli Prashanth, from Manthani, raised suspicion over his death in a police complaint. Prashanth arrived in Hyderabad in search of a job over two months ago.

He was staying with his friend Suresh at Bairagiguda. The duo had reportedly partied on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. When Suresh woke up in the morning, he found Prashanth in an unconscious state. Prashanth was declared dead in OGH.