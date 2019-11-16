Schoolvan topples in Hyderabad, none injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private school van rammed a divider and toppled at Madhapur on Thursday at Madhapur. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident and the bus was empty at the time of the incident.

The van belonging to Swetcha Complete School located at Kondapur, was on the way to pick up students to school. Midway, when the vehicle was close to Ayyappa society road, the driver accidentally hit the divider and the vehicle toppled. The driver escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile,in a separate accident in Madhapur, a youngster travelling in a car was killed after the vehicle crashed into a crane, stationed on the roadside. Bharath Chandra, Manish and Aishwarya were travelling in a car from Jubilee Hill when their vehicle reached Durgam Cheruvu metro station, Bharath Chandra did not notice a crane stationed on the roadside and rammed it. Manish died on way to the hospital.