Drunk woman attacks female cop in Hyderabad police station

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A woman, allegedly in an inebriated condition, created ruckus in a police station here and attacked two police women early on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Banjara Hills police station in the posh neighbourhood.

Police found a woman lying on the road near a pub on Banjara Hills Road No 10 around midnight. She was shifted to the police station.

According to police, the woman, identified as Lisa, tried to leave the police station after gaining consciousness early on Sunday. She was enraged when told to wait until some acquaintance came to pick her up.

She hurled abuses at the police personnel and threatened them. When police women tried to restrain her, she attacked them. She bit the hand of a woman constable and scratched the neck of another constable with her nails.

The police women finally managed to overpower her. She told police that she hails from Nagaland and works for an Information Technology company in Madhapur.

Police said they would hand over the woman to her parents.